ATLANTA, GA — Down in the Atlanta the Benedict Tigers (5-1, 3-0 SIAC) blocked two fourth quarter field goals by the Clark Atlanta Panthers to preserve a road conference win this afternoon.

Quarterback Dominique Harris had three total touchdowns to lead Benedict to a 27-24 victory spoiling Clark Atlanta's homecoming game.

The Panthers were able to get 482 yards of total offense but were 4-7 in the redzone as Benedict's defense accumulated a game high five sacks as well.

Benedict has won five games in a row and are 3-0 in SIAC play. They lead the SIAC East division.

Benedict's next two games will be against the second and third best teams in their division. First is undefeated Morehouse (6-0, 2-0 SIAC) as the Tigers will host them next week for their homecoming game. On Oct. 27 Albany State (3-3, 2-0 SIAC) visits Charles W. Johnson Stadium.

