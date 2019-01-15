COLUMBIA, S.C. — After the men's team upset number 7 Morehouse last night a player on the Benedict women's team receives another weekly award from the SIAC.

Sophomore forward Ay'Anna Bey is the conference player of the week. She posted two double-doubles this past week including a career high 39 point, 18 rebound performance in a win over Clark Atlanta where she only missed two shots on 16-18 shooting.

This is the fourth time she's received this award this year season for the Tigers who hold a 13-4 record.

Benedict is undefeated in conference play so far and ranked 7th in the Division Two South Region.