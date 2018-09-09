CHARLOTTE,NC — Benedict wins their first game of the year in Charlotte with a decisive 42-14 victory over Johnson C Smith.

Dominique Harris led the way with four touchdowns passes for the Tigers to go along with an impressive 12-18 passing rate with 215 yards.

The Benedict defense held Johnson C. Smith to 138 total yards while the Tigers totaled 480 on offense as both the run and the pass were in rhythm.

Now Benedict (1-1) travels to Fayetteville State next weekend before returning for their first home game of the year.

