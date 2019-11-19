Benedict College is in the market for a new head football coach as Mike White has been fired after five seasons on the job.

Benedict finished the 2019 campaign with a 1-9 record.

After a winless first season at Benedict, White led the Tigers to a 5-6 record in 2016. That was followed by a 7-2 record in 2017 and a 6-3 mark in 2018.

The 2017 season was clearly White's best at Benedict. The Tigers and Fort Valley State finished in a first place tie in the SIAC East Division with FSVU earning the bid to the SIAC Championship game based on a head-to-head win over Benedict. That 7-2 record was a .778 winning percentage, the best since Benedict resumed football in 1995 and just the second season with seven or more wins in the modern era.

Before coming to Benedict, White spent 15 seasons as the head coach at Albany State where he won six SIAC Championships and led that program to seven NCAA Division II playoff appearances.