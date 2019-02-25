COLUMBIA, S.C. — After going a perfect 15-0 in the SIAC regular season the Benedict Tigers women's basketball program earns big time awards from the conference.

Head Coach James Rice was named coach of the year for the second time in his career. He led the Tigers to their first unbeaten record in program history conference play.

Sophomore Forward Ay'anna Bey is the player of the year. She led the conference in scoring (23.8 ppg) and rebounding (12.7 rpg). The Blackwood, NJ native ranks in the top 10 in all of Division II basketball in three categories including points (7th), rebounds (2nd), and field goal percentage (5th at 61.9%) .

Bey says the honor she received goes to her teammates.

"I was really surprised honestly, Bey said. "I do everything for my team so to me it was a team award because they have to pass me the ball, they have to get us in the offense so to me it was something I could share with my team. It's not an individual award."

Teammate Ayanna Armstead also earned first team honors. She finished as the second best three point shooter in the conference in makes and three-point percentage and is also the second leading scorer and rebounder for the Tigers.

The Tigers could get used to this kind of production because Armstead and Bey are both sophomores and they are a lot of freshmen waiting to get their shot next year as well.

Coach Rice is already in Birmingham scouting the field for this week's tournament. His team will playing for their 4th conference title and 5th NCAA appearance.

Bey says that her head coach is the team's biggest supporter and challenger at the same time but that's why they've gotten the results they have.

"It's fun. It's challenging. He pushes you every day. Even when you think you're doing good you're never doing good enough. It's great because-I like that. I like always having to do better than what I did before. I don't like being regular. I always want to do more."

Bey will be asked to do more as she leads the Tigers into SIAC Tournament. They will start quarterfinal play this Wednesday at 5:30 PM Eastern in Birmingham, AL.