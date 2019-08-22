USC senior Jake Bentley has been named to the Manning Award preseason Watch List.

The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, recognizes 30 of the top quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2019 season and it honors the legacy of the Manning family. Archie and sons Peyton and Eli have made their mark in college and the NFL. The Manning Award is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' bowl performances in its balloting.

Bentley has a chance to carve his name into the record books of several categories. He ranks second in South Carolina history in completion percentage (62.8), is third in pass completions (610) and passing touchdowns (54), fourth in passing yards (7,385), pass attempts (972) and touchdowns responsible for (62) and fifth in total offense (7,533) entering his senior season.

After Jake helped lead the Gamecocks to a second-half rally in the Outback Bowl, he received plenty of praise for leading his team to a win over Michigan.

But after the Gamecocks were shut out by Virginia in the Belk Bowl, Bentley received plenty of criticism. But Bentley understands that is the nature of his position and he is able to handle both scenarios.

"That's part of it," Bentley said.

"My high school coach told me all the time, 'QB is not a position, It's a lifestyle'. That's something I've always thought about when the praise is coming and the negativity is coming, It's the life we live as a quarterback and all that's into it. You just have to deal with it and handle it the right way."