After missing the Missouri game due to a grade-one MCL sprain, Jake Bentley is making progress as he looks to a return to the starting lineup Saturday.

USC head football coach Will Muschamp said on the SEC teleconference Wednesday that Bentley should be good to go for Saturday.

"I thought he's progressed from Tuesday to Wednesday and we'll see him tomorrow how he moves around," Muschamp said on the SEC Teleconference.

"Certainly he and Mike will be ready."

Michael Scarnnechia started Saturday's game and threw three touchdown passes and more importantly, did not turn the ball over. Bentley was injured in the second half of the Kentucky game and while he did take part in warm ups Saturday, it was Scarnnechia's game from start to finish. Muschamp said on Tuesday that Bentley would play with a brace to protect his injured knee.

