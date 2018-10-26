When USC takes the field against Tennessee Saturday night, a more under control Jake Bentley will be on the sidelines.

While Bentley will never lose that fiery attitude, he says the sideline display against Texas A&M is not likely to come back for an encore.

In the second half, USC scored its first touchdown and two-point conversion to cut the Aggie lead in half. Bentley came to the sidelines and his excitement spilled over to the point where he took his helmet and swung for the fences, hitting a chair which sent it to the ground.

Bentley would show emotion during USC's second-half comeback but it was more of the usual Bentley style of exhorting the crowd. The junior says it's important that he doesn't lose control of his emotions regardless of the situation.

“I was just trying to get everyone fired up,” Bentley said.

“It’s something that looking back on it, I kind of wish I didn’t do it. Motivation is temporary; you can only motivate guys so much. We have to have the mindset to be ready to go each and every play, each and every quarter right when the game starts. It’s something that there was probably some frustration built up, but I can’t let my teammates see that.”

For Bentley, emotion is a part of his personality, but it can't be the dominating force.

“I have to be that even-keeled guy, whether it’s going good or going bad," he said.

"I have to be the guy that is consistent. I’m an emotional guy, I get fired up more than some others, but I have to be able to control that.”

Of course, if during the course of the season Bentley leads the team to a dramatic second-half comeback, all bets are off.

