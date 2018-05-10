Jake Bentley will probably not know himself if he can give it go until he sees how his injured knee responds to treatment and if it holds up during pre-game warm-ups.

Bentley who injured his knee in the Kentucky game is a "game time decision" as to how much he will play - that according to head coach Will Muschamp who provided an update on Bentley and other injured players on Thursday night's edition of "Carolina Calls".

Bentley has practice and according to Muschamp moved around "better each day," But the coach did not say how much Bentley would play, leaving the door open for backup Michael Scarnecchia to see his most extensive action. Scarnecchia took the majority of first-team reps with Dakereon Joyner taking some as well.

"Mike's a senior. When he's had his opportunity, Mike throws the ball extremely well," Muschamp said.

"It's been evident and he's obviously repped a lot with our first team in training camp for a situation that may arise on Saturday. But Mike will be prepared and he'll play well. I think each quarterback is strong in what they do and it's our job as coaches to identify what they do well and let's make sure we call the game to their strengths."

Eldridge Thompson will have surgery on his shoulder and miss the rest of the season after a shoulder injury he sustained against Vanderbilt.

Muschamp said on his weekly radio call-in show Thompson had shoulder problems from his time in junior college and those issues carried over to South Carolina. Muschamp added the Gamecocks will apply for another year of eligibility.

Jacob August will be out for Saturday's game against Missouri in concussion protocol and JT Ibe (knee) won't be able to return until after the bye week, when Muschamp said DJ Wonnum is also expected back.

Muschamp also said Jamyest Williams, who is nursing a shoulder injury, will play this week after having a good week of practice.

