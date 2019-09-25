His 2019 season was cut short after one game but Jake Bentley is still up for a national award.

Bentley is one of 185 semifinalists named for the William V. Campbell Trophy which recognizes a player as the best scholar-athlete in the nation for a combination of excellence in the classroom and on the field, plus someone who shows outstanding leadership.

The senior quarterback is sitting on 19 wins as a starter and he was poised to break a host of career records before suffering a Lisfranc fracture against North Carolina which forced him to have season ending surgery.

A two time team captain, Jake won the Leadership Award for the Offense as a sophomore and junior and he has been on numerous academic honor rolls. He was also named the SEC Sportsmanship Award winner for the 2017-2018 academic year.

His leadership has been apparent since being injured where by all accounts, he is still an active member of the team, sitting in meetings and doing what he can to help out the rest of the quarterbacks.