Former Gamecock QB is up for the Maxwell Award

Jake Bentley will play his final season at Utah.

He was on the watch list heading into his junior season at South Carolina and now, Jake Bentley is back on that same watch list as a graduate transfer at Utah.

The former Gamecock quarterback was in the South Carolina program from 2016-2019, taking over the starting job midway through his freshman season. As a sophomore, Bentley helped the Gamecocks go 9-4 which included a season-ending win in the Outback Bowl.

But his career ended in week one of the 2019 season when he suffered a Lisfranc injury against North Carolina and missed the remainder of the season.

Taking a medical redshirt to preserve his final year of eligibility, Bentley graduated last December and transferred to Utah.

His final stat line at South Carolina is a 19-14 career record as a starter including a 10-7 record in the SEC. He ranks second in South Carolina history in career completion percentage (.625), third in career pass completions (626) and passing touchdowns (55), fourth in career passing yards (7,527) and is fifth in career total offense (7,670).