USC quarterback Jake Bentley had surgery on his injured foot on Tuesday according to head coach Will Muschamp on his weekly radio call-in show.

Bentley suffered a mid-foot sprain or a Lisfranc injury on the last play of the North Carolina game and two medical opinions said Bentley should have the season-ending surgery.

Muschamp said the recovery process is around five months with no weight bearing in the first three months.

Bentley is scheduled to graduate in December and could opt to return to school for a fifth year, transfer and be eligible immediately or try to make a run at the NFL Draft.