Miller Time in the Steel City

One day after he was released by the Carolina Panthers, Midlands product Christian Miller has landed on the practice squad of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A graduate of Spring Valley High School, Miller won a pair of national championships at Alabama. He was a fourth-round draft pick of the Panthers in the 2019 NFL Draft. Miller's rookie season was a frustrating one as he battled injuries and then he chose to opt out of 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns.

With the Panthers having an abundance of players at his position, Miller was let go but he was not without a team long as the Steelers have signed him to their practice squad and if he can stay healthy, the son of former Gamecock Corey Miller could eventually work his way onto the Steelers' full-time roster.