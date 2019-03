For the second straight year, Ridge View defeated Wilson to win the Class AAAA state title.

But unlike last year's meeting, Saturday's rematch was all Ridge View. The Blazers led by 23 in the fourth quarter and went on to win it by a final of 65-52.

Waylon Napper did it all for the Blazers, leading the way with 16 points. He added eight assists, six steals and five rebounds. Ja'von Benson also had a solid all-around game with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Cincere Scott added 14 points. Georgetown signee Malcom Wilson scored just two points but did his usual job of patrolling the paint and ended up with seven blocks.

Wilson says winning a state title was tougher the second time around.

"We had a lot of people looking at us, gunnng at us," Wilson said.

"With us having great players coming back and everybody knows who we are, it just made it much tougher."

Head coach Yerrick Stoneman says the challenge will be to keep the program at the top much like a team from the Upstate has been doing in Class 5A.

"We're trying to build a tradition at Ridge View and maybe try to follow what Dorman's doing," Stoneman said.

"You know, Dorman's pretty special."