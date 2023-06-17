The Lexington County "Hooties" make their debut with their themed jerseys

With Jim "Soni" Sonefeld throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, the Lexington County Blowfish wore special jerseys and took the field as the "Hooties".

Example video title will go here for this video

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington County Blowfish were involved in two games Friday night.

With a split squad in Macon, the rest of the Blowfish were at home for an exhibition contest against the Catawba Valley Stars. But the home team was not in its usual uniforms nor were they using their familiar monicker.

The Lexington County "Hooties" made their debut. The one-of-a-kind themed jerseys featured the word "Hootie" on the front and "Blowfish" on the back. The special attire paid tribute to the famous band for whom the longtime Midlands Coastal Plain League team is named for.