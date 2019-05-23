The 2019 season of Lexington County Baseball will help celebrate the 150th anniversary of the State Fair.

Throughout the year, the Blowfish will sport fair themed jerseys and each week, the concession stand will feature treats that one would find at a fair.

The donut burger will make its debut opening night with two donuts serving as the buns. That item will be available the first week with frozen chocolate covered bananas with sprinkles served up in week two in conjunction with the first home game against the Savannah Bananas. A new Fair Food special will be featured each week. Fair favorites Funnel Fries and Corn Dogs on a Stick will be available nightly.

At the end of the season, the fair-themed jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the State Fair Scholarship Foundation.

The Blowfish Alumni Game is set for Monday night at 7:05 p.m. The season opener is Thursday, May 30 at 7:05 p.m. against the Forest City Owls.