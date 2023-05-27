Lexington County Blowfish open the 2023 season on a successful note

LEXINGTON, S.C. — It was a successful start to the 2023 season for the Lexington County Blowfish not just on the scoreboard but in the stands.
In front of a standing room only crowd of 2,677 fans, the Blowfish defeated Boone 8-4 on Opening Night at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium.
Jonathan Jaime from Georgia Southern recorded the first home run of the year, a solo blast in the fourth, one of three runs scored by the Blowfish in that inning as they took a 4-0 lead.
The next home game for the Blowfish is June 1 against Forest City.