The All-Star Show returns to the Lexington County Baseball Stadium

The first of this two-night event featured a FanFest with autographs, hitting and pitching competitions and a home run derby.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — For the third time in franchise history and the second time in Lexington County, the Blowfish are hosting the Coastal Plain League All-Star Show.

