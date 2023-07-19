The All-Star Show returns to the Lexington County Baseball Stadium

LEXINGTON, S.C. — For the third time in franchise history and the second time in Lexington County, the Blowfish are hosting the Coastal Plain League All-Star Show.
Tuesday night's activities featured the All-Star Show FanFest which saw the All-Star players take part in an autograph session with fans. On the field, the players competed in a hitting and pitching competition along with a home run derby.
Wednesday night, the CPL All-Star will take center stage at 7:05 p.m. at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium.