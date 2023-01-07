The Blowfish use a six-run eighth inning to defeat Forest City 8-1

LEXINGTON, S.C. — After scoring two runs in the first inning against Forest City, the Lexington County Blowfish was held scoreless until the eighth inning when they scored six runs en route to a 8-1 win over the Owls Friday night at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium.
Ashby Vining delivered an RBI single for the first run in the inning, giving the home team a 3-1 advantage.
Ty Dooley and Wells Sykes provide RBI singles with Cooper Blauser ending the inning with a two-run single.
The team will return home Monday, July 3 and Tuesday July 4 with fireworks after both contests.