x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

The Lexington County Blowfish debut jerseys inspired by the agriculture industry

The Blowfish uniforms featured a design of a plaid shirt and overalls which is the attire of many farmers across the country. The special jerseys are up for auction.

More Videos

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington County Blowfish have used their uniforms to bring awareness to various organizations and industries which make the community a better place.

For Friday night's game with the Macon Bacon, the Blowfish were sporting jerseys to highlight the agriculture industry.

The special uniform featured plaid sleeves underneath overalls, a look associated with farmers. The jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds will benefit the Lexington County Farm Bureau's Young Farmers. 

During the game, there were several farm-inspired contests featuring Blowfish players. The most entertaining diversion in between innings was a goat-milking contest between Beau Ross and Wells Sykes. There was also a mini-tractor race and other contests with that farming-based theme.

Before You Leave, Check This Out