The Lexington County Blowfish debut jerseys inspired by the agriculture industry

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington County Blowfish have used their uniforms to bring awareness to various organizations and industries which make the community a better place.
For Friday night's game with the Macon Bacon, the Blowfish were sporting jerseys to highlight the agriculture industry.
The special uniform featured plaid sleeves underneath overalls, a look associated with farmers. The jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds will benefit the Lexington County Farm Bureau's Young Farmers.
During the game, there were several farm-inspired contests featuring Blowfish players. The most entertaining diversion in between innings was a goat-milking contest between Beau Ross and Wells Sykes. There was also a mini-tractor race and other contests with that farming-based theme.