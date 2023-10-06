The Lexington County Blowfish debut jerseys inspired by the agriculture industry

The Blowfish uniforms featured a design of a plaid shirt and overalls which is the attire of many farmers across the country. The special jerseys are up for auction.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington County Blowfish have used their uniforms to bring awareness to various organizations and industries which make the community a better place.

For Friday night's game with the Macon Bacon, the Blowfish were sporting jerseys to highlight the agriculture industry.

The special uniform featured plaid sleeves underneath overalls, a look associated with farmers. The jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds will benefit the Lexington County Farm Bureau's Young Farmers.