In the annual "Fish Fry" on the diamond, the Glowfish defeat the Blowfish 10-7

The intra-squad showdown between members of the Lexington County Blowfish drew a large crowd on a Fourth of July.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Dalton Reeves hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Lexington County Glowfish a 10-7 win over the Blowfish in the Tuesday's annual "Fish Fry", an intra-squad scrimmage with the Blowfish split into two teams.

The seven-inning contest was followed by fireworks for the Fourth of July.

Former News19 Player of the Week Thomas Powell, a River Bluff graduate and USC signee, hit a pair of home runs for the Glowfish.