There aren't many jobs in baseball that Bill Shanahan hasn't performed.

The longtime owner of the Capital City Bombers has long been a creator of promotions that are still the stuff of legend. Once at the Capital City Stadium when the sprinkler system accidentally added to an already torrential downpour, he created a "Gilligan's Island Night" at the park.

His creativity has been on display with the Lexington County Blowfish with promotions such as the Blowfish morphing into the Lexington County Pancakes whenever they face the Macon Bacon in a breakfast battle on the field. The theme for the 2019 season has been the "Lexington County Fair" as the Blowfish has helped celebrate the 150th anniversary of the South Carolina State Fair.

On top of running the team, Shanahan has also pitched in with the broadcasts on the internet, working a few games as the play-by-play announcer. Shanahan has performed that duty before over the years and he says it's always nice to grab his scorebook, put on the headsets and call the action for fans of the Lexington County Blowfish.