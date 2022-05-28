Jonathan Johnson returns as Lexington County Blowfish head coach

Fico Kondla was all set to begin year two in charge of the dugout at Lexington County Baseball Stadium. Then, his alma mater called with an offer he couldn't refuse.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Jonathan Johnson is the all-time winningest coach in the 17 year history of the Lexington County Blowfish.

The head coach at Columbia International University, Johnson had a five-year stretch as the head coach of the Blowfish and he has made a few appearances the last few years at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium as a fill-in head coach of the Blowfish.

Fico Kondla had been the head coach in 2021 and was looking forward to his second year in charge of the Blowfish. But then, a phone call from his alma mater change those plans.