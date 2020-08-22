Lexington County Blowfish players named All-CPL

A trio of Gamecock players made their mark in an abbreviated 2020 summer schedule.

The 2020 season is over for the Lexington County Blowfish which means the post-season awards have been announced and some familiar names have been named to the All-Coastal Plain League teams.

On the first team are a pair of Gamecocks in first baseman Wes Clarke and infielder Brennan Milone. In 23 games for the Blowfish, Clarke was the leading hitter among those players who played double-digit games with a .400 batting average. He added four home runs and 16 RBI. Milone provided the power for the Blowfish as he led the team with nine home runs and 31 RBI.

Also making the first team for the Blowfish were infielder Jared Kirven. The former Lexington standout who is at the College of Charleston batted .337 in 24 games in a Blowfish uniform.

Camden product and current University of Mount Olive pitcher Will Abbott was 1-1 with one save. He had a 1.01 earned run average as he led the team in appearances (12) and innings pitched (26.2)

On the All-Coastal Plain League second team for the Blowfish are outfielder Brady Allen who joins his Gamecock teammates Clarke and Milone by earning post-season honors for his time with the Blowfish. Allen had two home runs and 20 runs batted in while posting a .304 batting average.

William and Mary infielder Matt McDermott makes the second team after he hit three home runs and posted a team-high 30 runs batted in.

Rounding out the All-CPL honors for the Blowfish are second teamers Brett Kerry and R.J. Petit. Kerry is entering his junior season at South Carolina and has talked openly about using the summer as a springboard for a potential Friday night starting assignment in 2021. He went 3-0 in five appearances with one complete game. Petit, who plays for Charleston Southern, went 1-1 in five appearances.

Clemson's Kier Meredith made the second team as a member of Thomasville.