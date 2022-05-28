Blowfish baseball remembers the 13 U.S. service members lost in Kabul last August

On this Memorial Day weekend, the Lexington County Blowfish honored the memory of those lost in the August, 2021 terrorist attack in Kabul.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The second game of the 2022 season for the Lexington County Blowfish saw 13 players wear special jerseys that is a reminder of what Memorial Day is about.

In August of 2021, 13 U.S. service members were killed by a bomb attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. That attack marked one of the deadliest days for the American military in the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

The following October, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to those 13 American soldiers.

As the country entered Memorial Day weekend, the Lexington County Blowfish faced Forest City and 13 Blowfish players were chosen to wear jerseys with the name of one of the soldiers killed on the back. Each time a Blowfish player came to bat, public address announcer Christopher Thompson announced which soldier was being honored with that particular jersey.