Opening night for the Lexington County Blowfish will be pushed back a bit due to the pandemic but we do have a schedule for opening night.

The 15th season of Blowfish baseball and the eighth season in Lexington will crank up Wednesday, July 1.

Team president and co-owner Bill Shanahan made the announcement Wednesday but with that announcement comes an abundance of caution as the country continues to try and get a firm handle on the spread of the coronavirus. Shanahan says the Coastal Plain League and the Blowfish are still monitoring the COVID-19 situation and will have measures in place that are consistent with CDC and SC DHEC guidelines in regards to social distancing.

"We will follow all the guidelines,” Shanahan said.

“Be assured, if you come out to Lexington County Baseball Stadium, we’re going to be doing everything we can to keep you, the fan, safe, for you and your family to be out here at the ballpark."

The Coastal Plain League says teams can begin practice in mid-June and could play some exhibition games if governmental guidelines say it's okay to do so.