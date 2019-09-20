The Lexington County Fair was the theme for the South Carolina State Fair and it was an effort to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the State Fair.

That campaign has $3,000 for the South Carolina State Fair scholarship program.

The theme for the 2019 season for the Lexington County Blowfish featured fair-themed jerseys and food items for home games at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium. During the season, fans could bid on the Fair-themed jersey of their choice through the annual jersey auction. The money raised through the season-long jersey auction would go towards the South Carolina State Fair Ride of Your Life Scholarship Fund.

Earlier this week, team co-owner Bill Shanahan and general manager Theo Bacot presented a $3,000 check to cover two scholarships awarded for the next two years.

The scholarships are awarded at an annual rate of $1,500 and are based on academic and extracurricular achievement, communication skills, need, and completeness of the application.

This year’s S.C. State fair will take place Oct. 9-20.