Lexington County Blowfish are dealt a curve ball on opening night

Fans who arrived at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium for Opening Night were turned away at the last minute.

Blowfish president Bill Shanahan had been looking forward to finally opening up the gates at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium for the first game of 2020.

COVID-19 has caused the entire sports landscape to alter its presentation but Shanahan says he and his staff had been adhering to safety guidelines from state and local officials and were under the assumption that July 1 would go off without a hitch barring bad weather.

But when South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster in his Wednesday afternoon press conference was asked about the Blowfish hosting fans, he indicated it would be a violation of his emergency order which restricts spectator sports.

Around an hour before the start time when the gates were scheduled to open, Shanahan went outside the gates and told the crowd of what was happening and he would let them know as soon as possible if they were cleared by the Govenor's office to enter. But around 25 minutes before the first pitch of 2020 was scheduled, Shanahan made the difficult announcement that the game would go on but no fans would be in attendance. Shanahan apologized to the understanding group of fans and told them they would figure out what to do for those fans who bought tickets.

For Shanahan, being told at the 11th hour that all the plans for hosting a scaled back number of fans would not be permitted until the emergency order on spectator sports is lifted.

"Yeah, I thought we were ready to go. We had a really strong safety and health plan - limited capacity, social distancing, face masks, temperature checks," Shanahan said.

"An hour before the gates opened, things changed. And you know what? That's how life is. Things can change and change in an instant. It's sad because I feel like we had everything (in place) and I thought we could have been a great thing for the community and for the state as to how it's to be done properly. But we were going to follow the Governor's orders. We're playing baseball just without spectators."

The game would go on and the Blowfish would open 2020 with a 14-2 victory over the Bomb Island Bombers, a team of players from a summer collegiate developmental camp run by former Blowfish and current Columbia International University head coach Jonathan Johnson. Shanahan thinks baseball will go on as the limited schedule dictates but he's not 100 percent sure.

"We're a small business so we've got to determine how do we make it work,' Shanahan said.

"It costs money to open the ball park and we have sponsors that have shown tremendous support for Blowfish baseball. We have ticket holders and what do we do? So we have a lot to figure out. We hope everyone sticks with us. Knowing this great community, hopefully they will and we'll figure something out."

There is a chance the Governor could amend the emergency order to allow a limited number of fans in the park which is what the Blowfish had planned on doing. There have been other gatherings that have taken place even with the emergency order such as American Legion games at Columbia's Segra Park. But for now, the Blowfish will patiently wait on the next update while getting ready for the rest of its four-game homestand which continues Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. with a game against the Lake Murray Purple Martins, another team from the Columbia-based summer collegiate developmental camp. On Friday, the Blowfish will host the Macon Bacon with another Coastal Plain League rival coming to town on Saturday - the Savannah Bananas.

Since the 2020 Coastal Plain League season has been upended due to COVID-19, the Blowfish are playing the Bombers and the Purple Martins in a three-team battle for the "Lake Murray Cup". The Blowfish along with Macon and Savannah will compete in the inaugural Southern SummerBall Series between the three teams to compete this summer with first half/second half winners who will compete for the championship Sunday August 16th.