The Blowfish end 2020 with a win

According to Blowfish president Bill Shanahan, there have been no positive cases of COVID-19 on the team. The coronavirus dominated the news concerning the Blowfish who on July 1, were told they could not let fans into the facility due to the Governor's emergency order on spectator sports. But that was just a small setback for the team which received a resolution from the Lexington County Council classifying the team as an amateur youth sport which set the stage for the Blowfish to allow fans into the stadium.