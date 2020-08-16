The Blowfish end 2020 with a win

The Lexington County Blowfish put a bow on the 2020 season with a 6-3 win over Savannah in a seven-inning contest.
But the Blowfish were winners even before the ceremonial first pitch by a World War II veteran.
According to Blowfish president Bill Shanahan, there have been no positive cases of COVID-19 on the team. The coronavirus dominated the news concerning the Blowfish who on July 1, were told they could not let fans into the facility due to the Governor's emergency order on spectator sports. But that was just a small setback for the team which received a resolution from the Lexington County Council classifying the team as an amateur youth sport which set the stage for the Blowfish to allow fans into the stadium.
Fast forward to Saturday night where the Blowfish defeated the Savannah Bananas 6-3 and then everyone was treated to a post-game fireworks show which Shanahan said was the team's way of "blowing up 2020" with an eye towards a normal season in 2021.