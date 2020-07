Lexington County improves to 2-0 on the season with Thursday's 14-7 win over the Lake Murray Purple Martins.

For the second time in as many games in 2020, the Lexington County Blowfish scored 14 runs.

Thursday night saw the Blowfish defeat the Lake Murray Purple Martins 14-7. Like Wednesday's opponent, the Purple Martins are players from a Columbia-based summer collegiate developmental camp run by current CIU head coach Jonathan Johnson, a former Blowfish head coach.