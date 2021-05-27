Opening night is successful for the Lexington County Blowfish

The summer collegiate team that uses wood instead of metal bats was back on the field for its first game of 2021.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The 15th season of Blowfish baseball cranked up Wednesdasy night at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium. The Blowfish began playing at historic Capital City Stadium before moving to Lexington County where it is now in its seventh season in that area.

With plenty of fans on hand, the Blowfish defeated the Catawba Valley Stars 7-0 which marked the debut of new Lexington County head coach Fico Kondla who is also a Newberry College assistant.