Opening night is successful for the Lexington County Blowfish

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The 15th season of Blowfish baseball cranked up Wednesdasy night at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium. The Blowfish began playing at historic Capital City Stadium before moving to Lexington County where it is now in its seventh season in that area.
With plenty of fans on hand, the Blowfish defeated the Catawba Valley Stars 7-0 which marked the debut of new Lexington County head coach Fico Kondla who is also a Newberry College assistant.
This marked the debut of the new Blowfish uniforms which highlight the names of the town and communities on the backs of the jerseys.