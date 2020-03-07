Brett Kerry reflects on his first game for the Blowfish

Gamecock pitcher is on the mound for the first time in a game since March.

The last time Brett Kerry was on the mound for an official game was March 10 in a 10-1 South Carolina victory over The Citadel.

The pandemic caused the cancellation of the 2020 season and with the Cape Cod League and other summer leagues around the country cancelled, Kerry is approaching his assignment with the Lexington County Blowfish as a chance to make up for lost time.

The rising junior for the Gamecock was on the mound for the season opener at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium. Kerry had three strikeouts as the Blowfish opened the 2020 season with a 14-2 win over the Bomb Island Bombers.