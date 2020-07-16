Lexington County Blowfish open the gates

Fans were able to come watch the Lexington County Blowfish Wednesday night.

One day after the Lexington County Council unanimously passed a resolution supporting the local Coastal Plain League franchise, the Lexington County Blowfish opened the gates Wednesday night, allowing fans to come into the park for the first time in 2020.

On July 1, the initial opening night ended early for fans who showed up to the venue. A comment in a news conference by Governor Henry McMaster earlier in the day said his executive order related to COVID-19 would ban spectator sports.

But under the Governor's guidelines which were set on May 20, youth sports and recreation departments could start holding games "with or without spectators" on June 15. So that allowed youth travel baseball leagues or American Legion Baseball games to go ahead with fans. Segra Park, the home of the Columbia Fireflies, has been hosting American Legion games with fans purchasing tickets and items at the concession stands.

Even though the Blowfish are a summer collegiate baseball team which plays in a park owned by the Lexington County Recreation and Aging Commission, the governor's office considered the Blowfish "a nonessential business"

Fast forward to Tuesday's meeting of the Lexington County Council. A passionate presentation by Blowfish co-owners Bill and Vicki Shanahan led to a resolution which classified the Blowfish as an "amateur youth baseball team" which under the Governor's executive order, should allow the Blowfish to play in front of fans.

A little more than 24 hours later, Wednesday night saw fans enter the park which as was the case two weeks ago, had plenty of precautions in place to emphasize safety and wellness as COVID-19 is still very present in the country's daily activities.

Lexington County Council chairman Scott Whetstone said he spoke with the Governor a few days ago and expects to have feedback in the future. In the meantime, Whetstone says the Council and the Blowfish are following the Governor's executive order.

"If you read his executive order that he put out, he said that it was in the hands of the locals and the counties, so we took it upon ourselves," said Whetstone.

"This league is a youth sport and we re-classified them and said they were a youth sport and we opened it back up and we got the fans in the stands and we're ready to play ball."