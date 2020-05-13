COLUMBIA, S.C. — There will be some familiar faces on the Lexington Blowfish this Summer.

The team announced on Wednesday that they've signed four Gamecocks for the 2020 season. Wes Clarke, Brady Allen, Brett Kerry and Andrew Peters will all stay local for the Summer and suit up for the Blowfish.

Clarke is a first baseman for USC and started every game for South Carolina in the shortened 2020 season. The sophomore had a .286 batting average with eight home runs and 22 RBIs.

Brady Allen is the Gamecocks starting right fielder. He tallied eight RBIs this season and led the team in batting average at .327.

Brett Kerry only got two starts in the shortened season, but finished 2-0 with one save. Kerry also held opponents to a .224 batting average.

Andrew Peters made three appearances this season including a scoreless 9th inning against Presbyterian.

The Blowfish are making plans for opening night to be Wednesday, July 1st. Co-owner Bill Shanahan issued a statement saying, "We look forward to the day when we can safely open the ballpark to our fans and enjoy our national pastime. We're continuing to formulate the guidelines establishing the proper procedures for the safety of our players, staff, and fans."