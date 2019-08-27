The Blythewood Bengals registered four sacks and held the Ridge View offense scoreless in a 14-0 victory Monday night.

The game was scheduled for Friday but was pushed back 72 hours due to inclement weather that rolled through the Midlands throughout Friday evening.

Blythewood opened the scoring with a 16-yard touchdown connection from Josh Strickland to Josh Burrell.

Brandon Edwards had a 26-yard run in the third quarter to account for the final outcome.

The Bengals rushed for 244 yards and had just 47 yards passing for 291 yards of total offense. Ridge View had 110 yards rushing and 98 yards passing for 208 yards of total offense.