The Columbia Country Club is Blythewood is where the inaugural class of the Blythewood athletics hall of fame was officially inducted.

Five individuals including three former athletes, a former athletics director and a former head football coach are a part of the first class that will be remembered for a high standard they set during the school's early days.

Nicole Durig (Quinlan) (Class of 2008) played volleyball and ran track for Blythewood High School. Durig became the first state champion in school history when she won the triple jump at the 2006 AAA State Championship Track Meet. She would later repeat as state champion in the 2007 triple jump. Durig earned All-State honors each of her three years at Blythewood High School. Durig also was All-Region performer on the volleyball court, helping lead the Bengals to the school’s first region championship in the sport. Currently, Durig is an orthopaedic surgeon in the University of Virginia Health System.

Grayson Greiner (Class of 2011) played baseball during his time as a Blythewood Bengal. Greiner was a member of the school’s first varsity program and earned All-Region honors each of his four years in high school. Greiner hit 34 home runs during his varsity career and graduated as the school’s career leader in five different offensive categories. Greiner continued his baseball career after Blythewood at the University of South Carolina, helping lead the Gamecocks to the 2012 College World Series Championship Game. Greiner was drafted in the 2014 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft by the Detroit Tigers. Currently, he is a catcher for the Detroit Tigers.

Vince Lowry served as the first Athletic Director for Blythewood High School. As the school’s first AD, Lowry was instrumental in creating the Bengal Athletic Department as we know it today. Lowry assisted in hiring each of the head coaches for the school, as well as aiding in the development of the school’s logo and traditions. Prior to Blythewood High School, Lowry served in the same position at Ridge View High School. Before becoming an Athletic Director, Lowry was a long-serving basketball coach throughout the state.

Richard Mounce (Class of 2008) played football and baseball during his time at Blythewood High School. Mounce was a highly decorated quarterback for the Bengals, leading the team to the 2006 AAA State Championship. A year later, Mounce would earn Mr. Football honors, recognition as the state’s top football player. Mounce also excelled at baseball, leading to Bengals to the 2008 Upper State Championship Game his senior year. Mounce graduated as the career leader in every pitching category for Blythewood. After graduation, Mounce continued his baseball career at Clemson University. He transferred to Charleston Southern University where he was a two-year starter on the school’s football team. Mounce and his wife Katie have three children and live in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Jeff Scott served as Blythewood High School’s first varsity football coach, hired at the age of 24 in 2005. Scott coached two full seasons at Blythewood, including the 2005 season in which Blythewood only had a junior varsity program. Scott led the Bengals to the 2006 AAA State Championship — the first time in state history that a team won a state championship in its first year of varsity competition. Scott led the 2006 team to a 14-1 record, winning the final 14 games of the season. The Bengals defeated Timberland to win the school’s first team state championship. After leaving Blythewood, Scott coached at Presbyterian College before taking a role at Clemson University, where he served as co-offensive coordinator for Clemson’s National Championship teams in 2016 and 2018.