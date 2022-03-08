Bobby Richardson remains a fixture in Sumter

Once Bobby Richardson stepped onto a baseball field for the first time, it began a long and prosperous career on the diamond which was highlighted by four World Series titles with the New York Yankees where he played with the likes of Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris.

His baseball career also led him to head coaching stops at South Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Liberty. He has also travelled the world where part of his experiences include appearing with evangelist Billy Graham.

But travelling all over the world only served to fuel his love of his hometown of Sumter where he continues to live. Throughout the city are tangible examples of his impact. The Bobby Richardson Baseball Complex is a multi-field complex which has enhanced recreational sports in the area. At historic Riley Park, one of the billboards pays tribute to Richardson's legacy and at the Guinyard Diner, the owner is one of Richardson's former players at Coastal Carolina - Nicky Brewer. The walls at that popular restuarant are decorated with items honoring Bobby's career.