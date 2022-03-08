Four-time World Series champion Bobby Richardson remains a fixture in Sumter

He won four World Series titles with the Yankees but Bobby Richardson always returned to Sumter, which he continues to call home.

SUMTER, S.C. — Once Bobby Richardson stepped onto a baseball field for the first time, it began a long and prosperous career on the diamond highlighted by four World Series titles with the New York Yankees, where he played with the likes of Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris.

His baseball career also led him to head coaching stops at South Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Liberty.

Richardson has travelled the world, where part of his experiences include appearing with evangelist Billy Graham. But travelling all over the world only served to fuel his love of his hometown of Sumter where he continues to live.

Throughout the city are tangible examples of his impact.

The Bobby Richardson Baseball Complex is a multi-field complex which has enhanced recreational sports in the area.

At historic Riley Park, one of the billboards pays tribute to Richardson's legacy.