Mike Bobo makes a move to the Plains

After being retained by new South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, Mike Bobo has joined the Bryan Harsin staff at Auburn.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer still has yet to name a defensive coordinator and now he has to hire an offensive coordinator.

Mike Bobo, who Beamer had retained from the Will Muschamp staff, has been named the offensive coordinator at Auburn.

Bobo had been at South Carolina for one season as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. He also served as interim head football coach for the final three games of the season and appeared to be set for another season as Beamer's OC and quarterbacks coach.

But new Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin reached out to the former Colorado State head coach who is also a former Georgia quarterback and assistant coach.

"I have a great amount of respect for Coach Harsin, both as a coach and as a person," Bobo said in a statement.

"I competed against him for five years as a head coach and we've talked ball on numerous occasions over the years. I know what he's about and his commitment to excellence. I know that Auburn is a great community with a tremendous passion for and commitment to Auburn football. I'm excited to get started and look forward to helping Coach Harsin compete for championships."