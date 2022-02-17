USC women destroy Auburn

The Gamecocks built a big lead in the first quarter and gradually pushed it 37 points on the way to their 12th straight win over Auburn.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aliyah Boston had 10 points and 12 rebounds for her 18th straight double-double, Zia Cooke scored 20 points and No. 1 South Carolina won its 12th straight with a 75-38 victory over Auburn.

Boston moved within a game of the Southeastern Conference's record streak of 19 straight for double figure points and boards, set in 2006 by LSU great Sylvia Fowles.

