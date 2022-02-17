x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

USC women destroy Auburn

The Gamecocks built a big lead in the first quarter and gradually pushed it 37 points on the way to their 12th straight win over Auburn.
Credit: AP
South Carolina guard Bree Hall (23) and teammates celebrate a 3-pointer during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Auburn on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aliyah Boston had 10 points and 12 rebounds for her 18th straight double-double, Zia Cooke scored 20 points and No. 1 South Carolina won its 12th straight with a 75-38 victory over Auburn. 

RELATED: Sunday's USC Women's basketball game against Ole Miss postponed

Boston moved within a game of the Southeastern Conference's record streak of 19 straight for double figure points and boards, set in 2006 by LSU great Sylvia Fowles. 

RELATED: USC Gamecocks ranked number one in women's basketball preseason poll

The Gamecocks built a big lead in the first quarter and gradually pushed it 37 points on the way to their 12th straight win over Auburn. 

Aicha Coulibaly led Auburn with nine points and nine rebounds.

In Other News

Gamecock Baseball Preview