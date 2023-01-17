Boston named SEC Player of the Week

She recorded her first back-to-back 20-point SEC games in her career and they were both double-doubles as the top-ranked team in the country posted dominating wins at Kentucky and at home against Missouri. In those two games, Boston averaged 20.5 points and 10.5 rebounds while adding 3.0 blocks and 2.0 assists per game as well. Her rebounding total moved her into the top spot in the South Carolina record books for career offensive rebounds (455).