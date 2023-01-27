The "no limits, no excuses, no regrets" philosophy has fueled Clemson's rise to the top of the ACC standings

The Clemson Tigers are currently in first place in the ACC with a 9-1 league record at the halfway point of the ACC's regular season.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Brad Brownell is well aware there are 10 games left in the regular season and if his team strays from the principles and fundamentals which have guided them so far, they could quickly fall down the ACC standings.

But through 10 games of the ACC calendar, the Tigers are 9-1 for the first time in program history. They are in first place heading into Saturday's game at Florida State.

This is a Tiger team which was picked to finish 11th in the ACC preseason media poll. But head coach Brad Brownell says he and the veteran players were a lot of bullish on this team than the pundits.

“The older players,” Brownell said, “we felt like we were going to have a good team. We talked a lot this year about no limits. Let’s see what we can do, let’s not put limits on ourselves.”