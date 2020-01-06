COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the second time in seven days, Brad Keselowski took home the checkered flag.

The Michigan native won the Supermarket Heroes 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, taking the lead away from Chase Elliott with just three laps to go.

Elliott was vying for his second straight cup series win when he and Joey Logano made contact, sending them both into the wall. This gave way for Keselowski to take over the lead, and that is where he would stay. Keselowski captured his second cup series win of the season, taking home the victory in the Supermarket Heroes 500.

The NASCAR Cup Series now shifts to the Peach State. Next Sunday, Atlanta Motor Speedway will host the Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500.