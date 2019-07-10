ST. LOUIS — The good news: the Atlanta Braves are coming back to SunTrust Park.

The not-so-great news: they're back because they dropped game 4 of the National League Division Series to the St. Louis Cardinals in extra innings, 5-4.

The Braves still have a shot to win their first playoff series since 2001, and they'll be at home.

What we know about Game 5 of the NLDS:

The Braves and Cardinals will meet one more time to determine who advances to the National League championship series.

We know that the game will happen Wednesday at SunTrust Park, but we don't know the time yet. That depends on what happens in the series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals.

If the Dodgers close out that series Monday night, first pitch at SunTrust Park will be at 8:07 p.m.

If the Nationals force a fifth game in their series, the Braves/Cardinals game will start at 5:02 p.m.

