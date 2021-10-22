Willing to pony up $7,500? Then you can sit behind home plate in Atlanta for Game 6

Understandably, Braves fans want to be there in person if they can reach the World Series for the first time in more than 20 years.

ATLANTA — With Thursday night's loss in Game 5 against the Dodgers, the Braves are returning home this weekend to try to clinch their first trip to the World Series since 1999.

Understandably, Braves fans want to be there in person to see it happen.

The high demand for tickets to Saturday's Game 6 has led to some eye-popping prices, as of Friday morning. The game is officially sold out, but secondhand markets have them available.

It's just going to cost you a pretty penny if you want to be inside Truist Park for the game. And, to be clear, for the cheapest seats in the range of $120-$130, that's all your getting - inside the park.

Standing room only tickets on secondary sites like VividSeats were $121 at the very cheapest Friday before noon - and even at that price, they're getting snapped up quickly. Tickets that were available for $110-120 earlier in the morning are now gone.

On StubHub, one of the largest secondary-market ticket sellers, there are some seated tickets available for about $150 a pop. SeatGeek had two upper deck seats available for $130 at the lowest range, with similar availability on VividSeats.

Interested in getting as close to the action as possible? Field level tickets are running close to $400 or so the closer you get to the foul poles, and anywhere from around $800 to $1,000+ if you want to get behind a dugout.

If you really want to break the bank, StubHub still has two Truist Club tickets directly behind home plate available at $7,500 a piece (UPDATE: As of 12:45 p.m., there is now another set of two available for $7,000 each.)