Brent Venables linked to Oklahoma Head Coaching job, Spencer Rattler to USC? Here's what you need to know

Locked On Sooners podcast host John Williams joins us to discuss OU's interest in Clemson DC Brent Venables, as well QB Spencer Rattler coming to South Carolina.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Following the departure of Lincoln Riley to Southern California, multiple reports are linking Clemson Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables to Oklahoma's Head Coaching vacancy.

Prior to leading Clemson's defense to two National Championships, Venables served as an assistant for the Sooners under former Head Coach Bob Stoops from 1999-2011. He served as co-defensive coordinator and then was promote to Defensive Coordinator and Associate Head Coach in 2003.

It's also speculation that former Oklahoma Quarterback Spencer Rattler could make his way to Carolina to reunite with Gamecock Head Coach Shane Beamer, who was an assistant coach at Oklahoma before coming to South Carolina.