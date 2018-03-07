Brice Johnson hopes he will show the Hornets new coaching staff why he was a first round draft pick by the Clippers in 2016.

The former News19 Player of the Week out of Edisto High School was taken with the 25th overall selection by the Los Angeles Clippers only to spend most of his rookie season on the sideline with herniated disc which he suffered in October. He didn't make his NBA debut until February but also had several assignments to the D-League.

In January, Johnson was part of the trade that sent Blake Griffin to the Pistons. A week later, he was shipped off to the Memphis Grizzlies.

As the calendar shifts to July and the NBA summer league action which follows, Johnson is in Charlotte where he is attending the Hornets mini-camp. Johnson hopes to show the new coaches in Buzz City that he can be a positive addition to the team.

"I haven't proved anything yet, but just proved the reason why somebody picked me in the first round," Johnson said.

"I'm a really good player. I know what my strengths are and what my weaknesses are. I know I can play at this level. I've just got to go out and show that."

Brice played for the Clippers' summer league last year and has 21 career NBA games under his belt. He also had a stellar career at North Carolina, so the chance to come home and play in the Carolinas would be a dream scenario for Johnson.

"Being from South Carolina and playing in the state of North Carolina, there's a lot of people that follow me and love to watch me play," Johnson said.

"Being here (in Charlotte), basically feels like coming back home to play, being comfortable, knowing the area. It's a great opportunity to start fresh here with new coaching staff, new training staff, new everything. Just a fresh start for both of us and I'm looking forward to it and I know they are too."

The Hornets have a new coaching staff that was just introduced on Monday. Assistants Jay Triano, Chad Iske, Jay Hernandez, Ronald Nored and Dutch Gaitley were officially named to the staff led by James Borrego who was hired by the Hornets in May. He is a former San Antonio Spurs assistant.

The Hornets also have a new president of basketball operations and general manager in Mitch Kupchak, the UNC grad who won four NBA titles as a Lakers executive and three as a player.

