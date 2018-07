The homecoming for Brice Johnson lasted just two days.

The former North Carolina All-American has been released by the Charlotte Hornets after the second mini-camp practice.

Johnson, a former News19 Player of the Week from Edisto High School, had hoped to earn a spot on the Hornets' summer league roster.

Instead, Brice will be working out and staying in basketball shape as he waits for the next call.

Johnson was a first-round pick by the Clippers back in 2016.

