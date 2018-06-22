CLEMSON – Clemson Athletic Director Dan Radakovich said Wednesday that “we’re very nearly done” with negotiations for a new contract for men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell.

“I was going to say we’re at the 5-yard line, but he’s a basketball coach so I was searching for a basketball analogy,” Radakovich said.

Perhaps above the rim on a breakaway dunk would suffice?

“We’re very, very close to having that done and being ready to take it to our Board of Trustees for their ratification and approval,” Radakovich said.

Brownell certainly has enhanced his negotiating position. His team is coming off a 25-10 season that included a program-record 11 victories in Atlantic Coast Conference play and the school’s first Sweet 16 appearance since 1997.

The Tigers, projected for a 13th-place finish, tied for third in the ACC standings.

“I don’t know if I’d put it in the vindication category because I felt so strongly that the bones of the basketball program, led by Coach Brownell, were so strong,” Radakovich said during an end-of-athletic-year press conference.

Radakovich’s patience paid off. The Tigers, projected for a 13th-place finish, tied for third in the ACC standings.

“Our job is to give our coaches and our student-athletes the resources they need to be successful,” Radakovich said. “Then we evaluate that, and in my conversations with Coach Brownell there were a few things that we thought we should be able to do to help him become more successful and I think we did those things, not only from a facility perspective, which we had done a year before that, but just some key personnel that needed to added in to help create greater communication and camaraderie.

“I also don’t think we should leave out the fact that they had gone on a foreign tour in August and I think that that has really helped in many cases to create a real positive chemistry within the program.”

© Scott Keepfer, The Greenville News