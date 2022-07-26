Several Clemson stars getting recognition before the season even starts

The preseason watch lists for the Nagurski Trophy and the Outland Trophy have been released and Clemson's Bryan Bresee has landed on both.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee has been named to the preseason watch lists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Outland Trophy.

The Nagurski Trophy, which is presented by the Football Writers Association of America and the Charlotte Touchdown Club, goes to college football's best defensive player.

The Outland Trophy is also presented by the FWAA and is presented to college football's best defensive lineman.

Bresee started just four games as a torn ACL cut short his 2021 season. He recorded 15 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks before his injury at N.C. State on September 25 ended his sophomore season. Bresee still managed to be named a third-team All-ACC selection in 2021 despite his limited body of work.

Joining Bresee on the watch list for the Nagurski Trophy are linebacker Trenton Simpson and defensive end Myles Murphy.

In 2021, Murphy led the Tigers with 14 tackles for loss with Simpson finishing second on the team with 12 TFL. Those two also finished 1-2 in sacks with Murphy leading the way with seven sacks, while Simpson had six. Simpson finished third on the team in tackles with 78, while Murphy was eight on the team with 43 tackles.

Joining Bresee on the Outland Trophy watch list are offensive lineman Jordan McFadden and defensive lineman Tyler Davis.

Davis played in nine games, starting eight and finished with 2.5 sacks and 2.5 TFL. Davis missed part of the 2021 regular season with a torn biceps tendon which he suffered in the win over Georgia Tech.